Citi Ventures leads $11 million round...

Citi Ventures leads $11 million round in AI-based personal finance advocate Clarity Money

Personal finance app Clarity Money has raised a further $11 million in venture capital financing in a Series B round led by RRE Ventures and Citi Ventures. The Clarity Money app capitalises on consumer intertia, prompting users to move their cash around to earn better returns and offering recommendations on ways to cut spending.

