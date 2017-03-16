Cell Medica: 60 Million Series C Financing to Advance Multiple Cancer Programmes

Cell Medica , a leading cellular immunotherapy company, has closed a i 1 260 million Series C investment round with participation from existing investors Cell Medica will use the investment capital to continue to progress its three proprietary technology platforms for cell-based immunotherapy products. The Company's lead oncology product, baltaleucel-T , is currently under investigation in the CITADEL Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced lymphomas associated with the Epstein Barr virus.

