Casetext secures $12 million in ventu...

Casetext secures $12 million in venture capital funding

10 hrs ago Read more: ABA Journal

The company announced Wednesday that the lead investor in its latest round of venture capital funding was Canvas Ventures, a firm that has previously invested in Siri and Evernote. According to a press release , prior Casetext investors Union Square Ventures, 8VC and Red Sea Ventures also participated.

