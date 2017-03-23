Carrying Africa's hopes at world star...

Carrying Africa's hopes at world startup contest

11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Johannesburg-based start-up Delvv.io carries the hopes of Africa in San Francisco on Friday at the inaugural Startup World Cup Grand Finale. The winner of this event, which is run by Fenox Venture Capital, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm, will be awarded $1 million in investment.

