Brillouin Energy Closes $7.75 Million Series B Round

The lead investor in the round, James Farrell, has also joined the Company's Board of Directors. "I'm convinced that Brillouin Energy is positioned to accelerate our R&D efforts this year and that we have the best team and experience to execute our plan to develop commercial-level LENR technologies," said Jim Farrell, Managing Director of Beyond Carbon Energy LLC. "Since joining the Board in 2016, Brillouin Energy has made significant progress towards commercializing the development of our LENR technologies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.