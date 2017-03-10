BRIEF-Avcorp extends credit facilities to US$58 million

* Avcorp industries inc - anticipated that definitive loan documentation will be completed before end of q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports. March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.

