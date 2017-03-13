Blockchain VC to raise fund through d...

Blockchain VC to raise fund through digital token offering

20 hrs ago Read more: American Banker

Blockchain Capital, a venture capital firm that invests exclusively in blockchain technology companies, announced Thursday that it plans to raise a new fund by selling a digital token to investors. Each token will represent a fractional ownership in the San Francisco-based firm's new fund.

