Bank of Ireland opens free workspace for startups in New York
Bank of Ireland have today announced the opening of startlab NYC, an incubation space that will support Bank of Ireland startup customers seeking to scale their business and enter the US market. The collaborative space, located in Manhattan on the 41st floor of 2 Grand Central, is the first offering of its kind from an Irish bank outside of Ireland.
