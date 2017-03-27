Bahrain joins fintech free-for-all in the Middle East

The Bahrain Econcomic Development Board is working to position the Kingdom as a fintech powerhouse, signing a co-operation deal with incubator and ecosystem builder Singapore Fintech Consortium and Dubai-based asset management and advisory firm Trucial Investment Partners. The partners says the agreement will help to create the commercial and legal infrastructure required to initiate, nurture and sustain Bahrain's emerging fintech ecosystem and pave the way for increased interaction between startups in the Middle East and those in Asean markets via Singapore.

