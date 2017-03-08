Autobooks raises $5.5 million to help...

Autobooks raises $5.5 million to help banks serve small businesses

3 hrs ago Read more: American Banker

Autobooks, a startup that offers payment and accounting software for online banking platforms, has raised a $5.5 million Series A round of financing, it announced Monday. The fintech firm is aiming to fill a void in the marketplace by providing tools that banks can offer to small-business customers.

Chicago, IL

