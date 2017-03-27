Audi is buying a game-changing luxury...

Audi is buying a game-changing luxury car-rental startup

Audi participated in a $28 million Series C investment in Silvercar," the German automaker, part of the VW Group, said in a statement. "The two companies have worked together since 2012, developing and delivering innovative consumer mobility offerings under the Audi mobility, Silvercar and Dealerware brands," Audi said.

