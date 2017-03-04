As Snap ascended, these rival apps faltered

Messaging apps offer so many of the things venture capitalists love most in the world: massive scalability, low startup costs, loyal users, and the potential to mint billions without having to turn a profit. Snap , which lost half a billion dollars last year and is eyeing a post-IPO valuation over $30 billion, is just the latest example of an investment in the space producing eye-popping returns.

