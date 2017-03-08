Article: South Korea's Viva Republica Taps PayPal to Fund Fintech

Article: South Korea's Viva Republica...

11 hrs ago Read more: EMarketer

South Korea-based financial technology services company Viva Republica announced last week that it had closed a KRW 55 billion Series C round of funding. Among the investors in this latest round were venture capital firm Goodwater Capital and US-based payment service PayPal.

