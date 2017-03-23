Alameda County commits up to $15 mill...

Alameda County commits up to $15 million to venture capital

3 hrs ago Read more: Pensions & Investments

Alameda County Employees' Retirement Association, Oakland, Calif., committed up to $15 million to venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates 16. Register today and you also get a free two week trial to P&I Daily, our online subscription with full access to all current and archived stories plus the latest industry searches, hires, and RFPs.

