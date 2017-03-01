Aberdeen CEO says Standard Life deal ...

Aberdeen CEO says Standard Life deal will lead to some job losses

The 11 billion pound merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday. The two firms set out the terms of their proposed deal on Monday, saying they expected to be able to save up to 200 million pounds in costs.

