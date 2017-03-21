a VC fund that keeps picking British ...

a VC fund that keeps picking British Ai winners has raised another a 120 million

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Venture capital firm Octopus Ventures has raised a A 120 million fund to invest in UK technology startups, The Financial Times reports . The London-based investment company, part of UK fund management firm Octopus Group, has reportedly now raised a total of A 660 million, fuelled in part by a string of successful UK startup exits.

