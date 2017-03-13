a Uk startup that collects all your loyalty cards in one app is...
Bink cofounder and CFO Greg Gormley told Business Insider that the firm will seek venture capital for its Series A round, which it hopes to close by July. The firm intends to use the capital to open an office in New York by September and take the app live in the United States by spring in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC