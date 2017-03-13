A startup that bills itself as the 'S...

A startup that bills itself as the 'Salesforce of pot' has raised $3.5 million

12 hrs ago

A startup that's being called the "Salesforce of pot" has just raised $3.5 million to expand into new markets that have recently legalized recreational marijuana. The company, Baker, raised an additional $1.6 million on top of its initial seed round in August for a total haul of $3.5 million.

