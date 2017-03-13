A startup cofounded by a 30-year-old ...

A startup cofounded by a 30-year-old just got $38 million to...

Egenesis, a startup that's using the gene-editing tool CRISPR to make pig organs viable for transplants into people, just raised $38 million. The company, which launched back in 2015 and is co-founded by Harvard geneticist George Church and 30-year old Luhan Yang , wants to knock out certain genes in pigs that could cause diseases or organ rejection in humans, making it possible for those pig organs to be transplanted.

