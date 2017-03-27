500 Startups: New Canadian VC shares biggest pitch mistakes at Ottawa talk
Since December, 500 Startups Canada has been an active fund looking at making deals with early stage companies - a lot of deals. "We're kind of different from a lot of VCs, because our model means taking a lot of small bets," Dufresne told a crowd at the Innovation Centre at Bayview Yards' incubator space.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
