10 Hot Startups That Raised VC Funding In February
The cloud stayed red-hot in February as venture investors sank funds into startups focused on cloud computing for storage, networking and security, among other areas. Meanwhile, companies focused on other types of cybersecurity issues -- including in novel areas such as voice fraud -- also raised rounds during the month.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for investor - jatropha farming (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|barrysharf
|31
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mar 5
|Mrs Isa Anita
|225
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar 1
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
