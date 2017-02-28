WorkJam Completes $12 Million Strategic Investment Round From Lerer...

WorkJam , the leading digital workplace platform for hourly workers, today announced that the company has closed a growth investment round with Lerer Hippeau Ventures , Blumberg Capital , Founder Collective , NovelTMT and WorkJam's management team. The funding signals WorkJam's fast growth in the workforce management space and strong market demand for the WorkJam platform.

