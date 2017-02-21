Why It's Fine If Your Grandmother Finances Your Startup
The Entrepreneur Insiders network is an online community where the most thoughtful and influential people in America's startup scene contribute answers to timely questions about entrepreneurship and careers. Today's answer to the question "What are some of the biggest misconceptions about startup life?" is written by Allen Shayanfekr, CEO and co-founder of Sharestates .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC