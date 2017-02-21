Week In Review: BioSense Signs $68 Million China Deal With Neovacs For Therapeutic Vaccine
BioSense Global, a New Jersey-Suzhou biotech, signed a $68 million option agreement with France's Neovacs for China rights to a therapeutic vaccine aimed at lupus and dermatomyositis . The IFNI Kinoid candidate is in a Phase II trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|Chris Joe
|4
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Feb 19
|global869
|451
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC