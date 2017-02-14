Walden Venture Capital leads Series A...

Walden Venture Capital leads Series A round for Conductor Technologies

Read more: PE Hub

Conductor Technologies , a cloud platform for the media and entertainment industry, has secured an undisclosed amount of Series A funding. Walden Venture Capital led the round with participation from Autodesk.

