Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., Launches With $50 Million Series A Financing

New Company to Create Innovative Drugs for Novel Targets Using Platform from The Scripps Research Institute that Radically Expands Druggability of the Human Proteome )--ARCH Venture Partners and Versant Ventures today announced the launch of Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics that treat major unmet clinical needs using the first platform for proteome-wide ligand and target discovery. ARCH and Versant co-led today's $50 million Series A financing and were joined by founding investor Cardinal Partners.

