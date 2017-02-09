Venture Funding Normalizes in 2016 After Strong First Half

Last month, the National Venture Capital Association , a trade association representing the U.S. venture capital industry, released the results of its Pitchbook-NVCA Venture Monitor report on venture funding for the fourth quarter of 2016, as well as for the year as a whole. With respect to the fourth quarter, the report indicates that venture capitalists invested $12.71 billion in 1,744 deals in the fourth quarter, which constituted a 19% decrease in dollars and an 11.8% decrease in deals as compared with the third quarter of 2016, when $15.7 billion was invested in 1,979 deals .

