Venture firm Trident Capital raises $300 mln for cyber security startups

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks. The fund is one of the largest in the venture community dedicated to cyber security.

