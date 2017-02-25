Venture Capital Fund to Become First ...

Venture Capital Fund to Become First to Issue Own Digital Tokens an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bloomberg

Blockchain Capital LLC , which backs startups that use the technology best known for supporting bitcoin, plans to raise a new $50 million fund partly by issuing its own digital tokens, becoming the first venture fund to do so. The San Francisco-based company seeks to raise a portion of its third blockchain fund through an initial coin offering, or ICO, of  tokens and the larger part from traditional venture-capital investors who typically contribute a minimum, Managing Partner Brock Pierce, who is also chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation, said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb 22 Chris Joe 4
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Feb 19 global869 451
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 13 Leo1963 21
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan '17 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC