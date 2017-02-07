VCs, Investors Raise Concern About Tr...

VCs, Investors Raise Concern About Trump Travel Ban

Read more: Light Reading

A group of 200 tech investors, venture capital firms and startups have signed a letter raising concerns about an executive order signed by President Trump that temporarily bans travelers to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries. The Feb. 7 letter follows a legal challenge to the executive order that has garnered support for more than 100 tech companies, including Microsoft , Google , Salesforce and others.



