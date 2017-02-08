VC Firms Back Record Number of Cybersecurity Startups in 2016
Venture investors are clamoring to back cybersecurity startups after record hacking last year and calls by U.S. President Donald Trump and other global leaders to do more to protect against digital attacks. VC firms invested $3.1 billion in a record 279 cybersecurity startups in 2016, according to research firm CB Insights.
