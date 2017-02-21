Vanedge Capital closes largest B.C. v...

Vanedge Capital closes largest B.C. venture capital fund in 13 years

Vancouver's Vanedge Capital Partners Ltd. has closed B.C.'s largest venture capital fund since 2004 after raising $161-million in its second limited partnership. Investors in Vanedge's second fund include federal agencies BDC Capital and Export Development Capital, the B.C. government's $100-million B.C. Tech Fund as well as two fund-of-funds partially funded by Ottawa's $400 million venture capital action plan , Kensington Capital and HarbourVest Partners.

