Vanedge Capital closes largest B.C. venture capital fund in 13 years
Vancouver's Vanedge Capital Partners Ltd. has closed B.C.'s largest venture capital fund since 2004 after raising $161-million in its second limited partnership. Investors in Vanedge's second fund include federal agencies BDC Capital and Export Development Capital, the B.C. government's $100-million B.C. Tech Fund as well as two fund-of-funds partially funded by Ottawa's $400 million venture capital action plan , Kensington Capital and HarbourVest Partners.
