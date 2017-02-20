Utrip Closes $4M In Latest Round Of Funding
Editors Note: 30 minutes later I still have no results... how bout some real intelligence instead of artificial! Great investment guys. -- Utrip, a free travel-planning platform that brings together the best in artificial intelligence and human experience, announced today it closed The funding allows Utrip to continue the company's incredible momentum from 2016 with fantastic growth in clients, talent and operations to maintain its impressive 100 percent customer retention over the last three years amongst its now over 50 partners, including Starwood Hotels and Holland America Line.
