Underrepresented founders: Apply for TC Include office hours with Bain Capital in NY
Started in 2014, Include is TechCrunch's diversity program, facilitating opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech to take their startups to the next stage. Apply now for TechCrunch Include office hours with Bain Capital in NY February 16th.
