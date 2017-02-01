UK Startup, Klipboard, Clinches $1.1 Million Pre-Series A Investment Round
The investment was raised from Klipboard's existing Seattle based Private Equity group and Angel Investors and will be used to boost the growth of the start up in the UK. Led by Draven McConville, CEO, Klipboard provides a SaaS platform featuring a mobile app with cloud based administration tools suitable for Construction, Engineering, Facilities Management, Maintenance, plus many more organisations with field based employees delivering services for their customers.
