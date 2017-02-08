UK fintech funding is recovering post...

UK fintech funding is recovering post-Brexit

The UK has long held an established fintech lead, but as Brexit looms closer, concern about losing its crown has grown. A particular worry has been that Brexit will scare away investors - and now, new data from Innovate Finance, the UK member association for fintechs, has confirmed a general decline in VC investment volume.

Chicago, IL

