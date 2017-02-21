Uber ugliness unmasks Silicon Valley's bro culture
The world was shocked-shocked, I say-to learn this week that female employees are routinely sexually harassed and discriminated against in Silicon Valley. Susan J. Fowler's blog recounting her "strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying" year as an engineer at Uber unleashed a fury of condemnations, hastily chased by a maelstrom of mea culpas from CEO Travis Kalanick -who's grown well-practiced in the art ever since last month's #DeleteUber campaign began.
