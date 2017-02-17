True Balance raises Rs. 100 crore in Series B funding15 min ago

True Balance raises Rs. 100 crore in ...

True Balance raises Rs. 100 crore in Series B funding

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 : India's top mobile balance management service app True Balance on Monday announced that it has raised a sum of Rs. 100 crore in Series B round of funding from Softbank Ventures Korea.

