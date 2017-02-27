The role venture capitalists can play...

The role venture capitalists can play in pairing banks and fintech

Read more: American Banker

A common language-a lingua franca , as Morris calls it-is what allows the former co-founder of Capital One to collaborate effectively with his partners and employees at QED Investors, the Alexandria, Va.-based venture capital firm he founded in 2007. Banks typically don't share a language with the fintechs in which he now invests, says Morris, and this difference lies at the heart of the disconnect he often sees between these two groups.

