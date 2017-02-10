The Persistent Effect of Initial Success: Evidence from Venture Capital
To understand better what channels might account for persistence in the fund-level performance of private equity firms, the authors examine the individual investments underlying fund-level returns. We used data on individual investments in the portfolios of venture capital firms to study persistence in their performance.
