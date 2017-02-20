The Buzz: Jean Case on Durham, impact investing
When Jean Case, the CEO of the Case Foundation and wife of AOL co-founder Steve Case, came to Duke University this week to speak to students, she didn't confine herself to the neo-Gothic walls of Duke's West Campus. Rather she spent a majority of the day, exploring the City of Durham for opportunities and ideas for her family's foundation.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Thu
|joey simpson
|20
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
