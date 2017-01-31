Technology VCs Have a $1 Billion Obse...

Technology VCs Have a $1 Billion Obsession With Car Startups

1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

In Silicon Valley's eagerness to invest in all things automotive, venture capitalists put $100 million into a Boston startup that makes an alternative to shock absorbers. It's not a particularly sexy part of the industry, but investors were sold on ClearMotion Inc.'s vision for using technology to give your car a smoother ride.

