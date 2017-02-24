Takeover activity set to pick up this year

A total of $532 billion was raised in the Chinese private equity and venture capital market from 2006 to 2016, according to a report issued on Thursday by PricewaterhouseCoopers. [Photo/China Daily] Chinese private equity and venture capital-led merger and acquisition activities will be more active in 2017 after their deal value set a new record in 2016, according to a report issued on Thursday by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.