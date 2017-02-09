SuperX completes $11m investment for ...

SuperX completes $11m investment for anticoagulant antibodies

12 hrs ago

SUPERX Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, UK, announced today it has completed an $11m Series A investment led by Medicxi to develop antibodies with anticoagulant properties. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. , the corporate venture arm of Johnson & Johnson, also participated in the financing round.

