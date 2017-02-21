Startups Seeking Funding Should Consider Corporate Venture Capital Arms
Venture capital funds capitalized and run by major corporations are becoming more popular, and are commonly referred to as "venture capital arms" or "corporate venture arms." For example, companies such as Google , Qualcomm , Comcast , Dell , Microsoft , Nokia , and Intel all have professional active venture arms.
