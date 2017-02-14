Startup funding in Maharashtra dips 42% to $285 mn in 2016
Maharashtra based startups have received a total funding of USD 285 million in 2016, registering a 42.4 per cent decline in value terms, says a report. According to the News Corp VCCEdge's latest report focused on startup funding in Maharashtra, 2016 witnessed 219 deals worth USD 285 million as against 282 transactions worth USD 496 million in 2015, a drop of 22.3 per cent in the number of deals and 42.4 per cent in terms of deal value.
