SoFi closes in on $500m funding round - Bloomberg

SoFi is on the verge of closing a $500 million funding round led by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners that would value the online lender at $4.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. Citing sources, Bloomberg says that the round could close next week and is likely to include several investors from Asia, including Japan's SoftBank, DCM Ventures and Third Point.

