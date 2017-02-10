Snap Inc. is headed toward Los Angeles' biggest IPO ever. How come...
Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel, left, and Bobby Murphy have largely built their company in Los Angeles, but little of the capital they used along the way came from Southern California. Snapchat co-founders Evan Spiegel, left, and Bobby Murphy have largely built their company in Los Angeles, but little of the capital they used along the way came from Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Leo1963
|21
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC