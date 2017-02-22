SlamData Secures $6.7MM Series A to Support Modern Data in the Enterprise
The investment will drive further development of the firm's breakthrough analytics solution: a single application for natively exploring, visualizing and embedding analytics against unstructured data sources including NoSQL, Hadoop, and cloud API's. "The BI industry has failed to help enterprises deal with the data complexity that's spiraling out of control," said Jeff Carr, CEOi 1 2andi 1 2co-Founderi 1 2of SlamData .i 1 2"SlamData has grown quickly by helping enterprises gain immediate insight into their businesses.
