Singapore Eases Regulatory Regime for VC Funds to Promote Financing for Start-Ups

14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has proposed a simplification of the authorisation process and regulatory framework for venture capital managers - with the goal of supporting start-ups. Singapore's Committee on the Future Economy released a report on 9 February setting out seven strategies to maximize Singapore's growth potential in the face of a slowing economy and global uncertainty .

